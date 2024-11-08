Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35. 203,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average session volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

