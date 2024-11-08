Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $39.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 326,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

