GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. GlobalFoundries updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.510 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.39-0.51 EPS.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GFS stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 3,830,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,143. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.