Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Global Business Travel Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 5.3 %

GBTG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 1,565,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GBTG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

