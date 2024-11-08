Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

