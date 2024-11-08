Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 7,371,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 375.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,712,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

