Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 15.7% – Here’s Why

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 6,982,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,909,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $380.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.94.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

