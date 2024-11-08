Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.40). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 27,057 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -977.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.

