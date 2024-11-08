GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57. 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

