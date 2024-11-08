FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FOX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,355 shares of company stock valued at $14,244,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after buying an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

