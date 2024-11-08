Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.06. 1,499,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.28.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,866,000 after buying an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,857,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after buying an additional 189,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 172,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

