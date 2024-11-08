Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.280 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $83.68. 6,010,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.