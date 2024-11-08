Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,014,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $91.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

