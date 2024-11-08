Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after acquiring an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

