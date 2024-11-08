Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,179 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,832,000 after buying an additional 212,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWY opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.76. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $160.84 and a 52-week high of $232.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

