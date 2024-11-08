Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.94. 8,359,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,737,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.