Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Up 101% – What’s Next?

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 101% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 5,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.