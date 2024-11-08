Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

