Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.48 and last traded at $90.89. Approximately 580,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,421,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Five Below by 318,361.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,020 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.