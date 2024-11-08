First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.57. Approximately 6,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.62% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

