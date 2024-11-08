First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.61 and last traded at $40.57. Approximately 6,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
