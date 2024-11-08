First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.55. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
