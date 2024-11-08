First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.55. Approximately 1,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

