First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.42, with a volume of 29991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.03.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.