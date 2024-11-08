First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.