First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

