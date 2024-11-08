First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Plans Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INBKZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile
