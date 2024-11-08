First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Plans Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5675 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBKZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 5,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

