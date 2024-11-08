Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 5,745 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

