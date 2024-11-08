Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.
Shares of Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Finance of America Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
