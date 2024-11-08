Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.06. 27,152 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 8.88% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

