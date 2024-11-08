Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.680- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

