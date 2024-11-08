Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.680- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion.
Ferrari Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
