Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.46. 1,226,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,777. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.46.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.