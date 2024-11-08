FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.69. 388,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

