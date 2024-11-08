EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 41,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 229,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

EZGO Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

