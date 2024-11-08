Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Tanger stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 424,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Tanger has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 52.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,860 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $7,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the second quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

