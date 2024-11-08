Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Price

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 251,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

