ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 1,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

