Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 11.31 and last traded at 11.40. 11,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 26,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.42.

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.