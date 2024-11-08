Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 11.31 and last traded at 11.40. 11,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 26,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.42.
Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of 11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.81.
