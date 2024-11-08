EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $232.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

