Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 4,187,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,695,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 204.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

