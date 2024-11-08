EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Board of Directors Approves Stock Repurchase Plan

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.46. 2,291,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,068. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

