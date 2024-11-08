Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $58.35, with a volume of 41517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 5.4 %

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 104,960 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.