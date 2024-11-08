Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.800 EPS.

Enovis Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.86. 1,502,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

