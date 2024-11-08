EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,172. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Activity at EnerSys
In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
