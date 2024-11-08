EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

EnerSys has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,172. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Dividend History for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.