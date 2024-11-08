Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.850-6.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.19. 3,582,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,327. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $127.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

