Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,907. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

