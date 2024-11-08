Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,453,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,329,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

