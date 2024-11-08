Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

