Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.170-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.