Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 1,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.