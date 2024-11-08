Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at TD Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 6,638,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,135. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 188.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock valued at $55,164,707. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

