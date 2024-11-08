Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $183.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUOL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $11.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.89. 682,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.59 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $330.61.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.