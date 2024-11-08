Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.82. 1,225,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $324.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,874 shares of company stock worth $15,332,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

